Vatika Business Park, On Sohna Road, Is Every Foodie's Delight

This new addition to the business park is a franchise of the well-loved Italian restaurant on Golf course road, 56. The place may lack a diverse menu and ample space, but it scores major points for the quality of food. We’re partial to the Chicken Bolognese and, although you could go the tiramisu way for dessert, why not experiment with the chocolate lasagna?

They have attractive combo options, and serve beer as well as wine. What more could we want?