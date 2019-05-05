This Famous Eatery Is Just An Hour Away From Delhi

Jain Shikanji is over 40 years old and specializes in a Shikanji masala. They also offer Jaljeera and Khus Sharbet. Interestingly, all the other neighbouring shops offering Shikanji were empty while Jain’s were doing brisk business. This is despite other shops also offering shikanji made from Jain Shikanji masala bought by them!!! This is customer loyalty built over 40 years of being in same line of business and mastering it. A glass of Shikanji comes at Rs.30 per glass. A place highly recommended for anyone crossing Modinagar to enjoy a sweet and tangy drink, especially during summers.