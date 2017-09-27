Yoga and Pilates is perfect for the contemporary individual. LBB has compiled the best spots to explore further, or perhaps if you’ve already tried your hand at it, pick up some advanced techniques.
Quite A Stretch: Sign Up For These Yoga & Pilates Classes In Delhi
YOGA
Poorna Yoga
They teach traditional Hatha Yoga, from the Sivananda School, and their teachers come certified from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedantas Centres. Their beginner classes come highly recommended for those starting out, since they practice restorative yoga, making it easy to keep up
Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga
Backed by celebrity prowess, Bharat Thakur’s centres give new meaning to active yoga. Far from slow-paced, traditional teaching styles, his studios focus on active or power yoga aimed at weight loss by using an approach that uses asanas and other yogic techniques to work on all aspects of physical fitness – flexibility, strength, cardio, endurance, agility and coordinative ability – to ensure a person is fit, before moving towards higher practices.
Price: Starting at INR 3,000 for 12 sessions
Om Yogashala
Instructor Mini Shastri’s classes go above and beyond a regular yoga session. Dedicated to flexibility, toning and strengthening with Pranayam techniques and meditation, she also offers nutritional and dietary tips. Although her classes usually go relatively full, she manages to give personalised attention to each student, talking you through every posture and pose, giving you a brief background and a personal story, soundtracked by soft ambient music. Each class is different, beating the mundane trap yoga can so easily fall into.
You’d have to message them your email address in order to know about the class schedules and charges.
Seema Sondhi – The Yoga Studio
Yogi Seema Sondhi and her instructors focus more on the Asthanga Vinyasa form of yoga, perfect for those looking to develop strength, lose weight, and tone their bodies by working deeper muscles. Each class comes with a new flow, and each instructor has their own style of teaching, which keeps sessions challenging; classes are structured in a way that make them both beginner and yoga-pro friendly.
Price: INR 4,000 for 12 sessions and INR 4,500 for 16 sessions
Studio Prana
The brainchild of Rahul Bhasin and his wife Eunkyoung, this studio focuses on a myriad of yoga styles – be it Hatha yoga or Ashtanga Vinayasa. Having been in the corporate industry for a good 15 years, Rahul understands the need for physical fitness and more importantly, mental health. He brings to the table his deep knowledge of the human anatomy as well as homeopathy for holistic wellness. Him, his wife, along with the two instructors are all certified {RYT 200- International Yoga Alliance} and she has over 10 years of experience in all schools of yoga.
Charges: INR 3,000 per month {six classes per week}
Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga
Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga is a government run institute best for those who wish to gain a deeper understanding about the various philosophies of yoga and are serious about the same. They organise seminars and workshops on a fortnightly basis and their instructors have either have a Doctorate or at least a Master’s degree in yoga.
Price: Starting at INR 1,500 per month {five days a week}
PILATES
Body Temple
A boutique studio run by Reebok and PIA {Pilates Institute of America} certified Deepika Saxena, it offers mat work and pilates on the ball for people over 50, and those suffering from back and knee aches, along with for general fitness. She assists in improving posture, strength, stability and coordination. A fitness consultant for Fortis La Femme, her strength lies in helping women drop post-pregnancy weight.
Price: INR 1,100 per class
Delhi Rock Pilates Classes
Delhi Rock‘s trainer Eesha who has over five years of experience in teaching and has trained in various forms of body work like dancing, gyrotonics, gyrokinesis, yoga and pilates will help you perform a series of exercises that can strengthen your core, mobilise your joints and she gives utmost importance to technique so you can be assured that you’re in safe hands. Delhi Rock also provides classes for numerous other activities like aerial yoga, climbing and parkour too.
Price: INR 700 drop-in fee
Vesna’s Wellness
A pilates class {one out a portfolio of numerous fitness classes available} at Vesna’s develops lean muscles, shapes your body, decreases fat and improves posture. Fitness and wellness expert Vesna Jacob takes a pilates class open to both sexes, across age-groups and fitness levels. She also works extensively on pre and post natal pilates.
Price: INR 1,500 per class
Fitworx
The best part about Fitworx is that their monthly package {which by the way, is very reasonably priced} includes different kinds of work out like zumba, step aerobics, kickboxing, tabata, pilates and various other classes that you can attend any day of the week and any number of times. This studio is especially great for any one who gets bored easily of doing the same routines over and over again, so with Fitworx you can switch things up once in a while.
Price: INR 4,000 per month
Fitness Fusion
Fitness Fusion Pilates studio offers classes for all – grooms and brides, post natal care Pilates, Pilates for kids, Pilates for senior citizens and Pilates for pain relief. You can also join zumba or try one of their Tabata workouts. Their equipment is state of the art and if you’re looking to make a career in the health and wellness industry? They can help with that too.
Price: INR 1,000 per class or INR 10,000 per month for 12 sessions
