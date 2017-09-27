Quite A Stretch: Sign Up For These Yoga & Pilates Classes In Delhi

Instructor Mini Shastri’s classes go above and beyond a regular yoga session. Dedicated to flexibility, toning and strengthening with Pranayam techniques and meditation, she also offers nutritional and dietary tips. Although her classes usually go relatively full, she manages to give personalised attention to each student, talking you through every posture and pose, giving you a brief background and a personal story, soundtracked by soft ambient music. Each class is different, beating the mundane trap yoga can so easily fall into.

You’d have to message them your email address in order to know about the class schedules and charges.