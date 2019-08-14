Book Yourself This Portuguese Influenced Bungalow In Goa

If you want to spend some time away from the sea, I suggest you make way to this gorgeous piece of land. This Portuguese-influenced bungalow sits on a lush property ensconced in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Calangute. More importantly, Lite Rat is a bookstore abundant with an interesting collection of books, old and new. They also house antiquarian books in vintage glass cupboards. If you want to read, you can perch yourself on the comfy couch in the hall and get lost in the world of literature. There is also a cute little cafe outside the house if you want to read with a cuppa and some sun.