Artjuna In Goa Has An Open Library, A Dreamy Store And Freshly Brewed Juices

This cafe has something for everyone. No, really. They organise movie screenings and yoga sessions. A true globe trotter’s lazing place, and a fantastic place for catching up on a quick brunch, you’ll find all kinds of people chilling here.

Though the menu is completely vegetarian, and we do think the food is slightly overrated, go here for their freshly brewed juices and oh-so-warm freshly baked bread in all kinds of sizes and shapes. They also serve their special home-made ice cream, and our favourite was the tender coconut – satiating our Goan summer vibe.

However, our favourite attraction of the place is the gorgeous, and tall-standing racks that is their public library. They have a wide range of books, and in at least ten languages from French, German, Hebrew to Italian and even Urdu {we found one tucked away in a corner}.