There's Beer On Tap On Every Table At This English Pub In Goa!

The pub has a fun ambience, a variety of beers to hold your interest and is open till 4am so you can come in after your evening revelries and just stick around for some late night beer and snacks. They have a card system for the beer on tap so you can keep refilling the amount and wind down with your beer.

Their cocktails are also quite a hit among the patrons — we loved Susegado, their signature cocktail and the strawberry daiquiri. The chicken cafreal, calamari rechado, prawns masala as well as the Goan sausage pizza are some of our favourites to snack on. The old English decor, the prompt and friendly service and the karaoke nights are some reasons we keep going back to Cafe Mojo. Not to forget, it's got a chic Goan vibe going with folks wearing hats and grooving to old-school music... Always puts you in the mood to party.