Got A Sweet Tooth? These Dessert Places In Goa Have Our Vote

The adage “I scream for Ice-Cream” was never true-er — head to Cream n Choc and indulge your ice cream fantasies. Owned by an Italian, who makes them all in-house, this place is the go-to place for gelatos and sorbets. With an exciting mix of traditional and exotic flavours, you can try everything from peanut butter, Belgian chocolate, mango, pistachio custard apple and rum ’n’ raisin.With ample portion size, you can make this a mini-meal. They even have freshly brewed coffees and amazing sorbet options including lemon and strawberry. A small, and intimate place, Cream n Choc, located in Anjuna is open till about 1am, but most of their flavours are done by the end of the day so if you want a platter of crazy delicious choices of gelato, don't wait for the night.

