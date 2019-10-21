Slice Slice Baby: Meet The Best Pizzerias In Goa

Cafe Dona is a tiny pizzeria in Aldona doing burgers, pizzas, fries and all things nice. Set in an idyllic village, this one is a low-key hangout spot where the neighbours drop by for a leisurely bite. If you love a scenic drive and unpretentious comfort food, this might be right up your alley. Everything about this place, right from its location to the warm, comforting pizzas and craft beer, spells susegad. The owner duo — Priyak and Mudit — believe in creative food that speaks right to the heart. This is why, everything from their ice cream to the sundried tomatoes and burger buns, are made in-house. Our favourites from the menu include the Pepperoni or bacon bomb pizza for the carnivores and the margherita or roasted peppers and garlic pizza for the vegetarians.