Life's always better by a beach and if you've decided to graduate from Baga and Calngute and try Candolim instead, you're in luck! We've done the homework and are here with a list of the best hotels and resorts that will ensure that you have a fun, comfortable and memorable stay in Candolim.
A Handy Guide To Some Of Candolim's Best Resorts
Seashell Beach Suites
Located conveniently in the midst of all the action, Seashell Beach Suites is the perfect choice for families and big groups to enjoy a relaxing getaway. The resort is located walking distance from some of the popular bars and restaurants in the neighbourhood, and proximity to the beach wins it extra brownie points. The resort offers 1 and 2 bedroom villas that come equipped with all modern facilities like WiFi, cable, AC, room service, etc. The resort also offers other services like laundry, luggage storage and porter services. Airport transfers can be arranged at an added cost. The resort also has a gym, a pool, and an in-house garden restaurant that serves multi-cuisine food.
Tariff: INR 6,500 onwards
Country Inn & Suites By Radisson
Located right opposite SinQ, a popular nightclub in Candolim, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is a hot choice for those looking to unwind in style. The resort offers standard bedrooms, deluxe bedrooms as well as suites, and is ideal for a group of friends or even couples who like to really live it up and enjoy Goa’s buzzing, touristy side. Good thing that the hotel offers many recreational facilities such as a fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, an in-house restaurant and spa and massage therapies, so you can have a chill time. You can also request for bike and car rentals and airport transfers (of course, this comes at an added cost).
Tariff: INR 4,000 onwards
Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa
The beach-facing property has been a popular holiday destination in Goa thanks to the luxury it offers. Located right next to Candolim beach, this resort promises proximity to the bars, restaurants and clubs in the area. Premium sea-facing rooms, villas with views of the sea and a presidential suite fit for a king, Taj Aguada is ideal for those who have only one thing on their mind this holiday season: luxury. Unwind at the full service spa, laze around in the outdoor pool, sunbathe in the expansive lawns or enjoy an early morning swim at the private beach. The resort also has a golf course!
Tariff: INR 8,000 onwards
Marbella Guest House
A quaint Goan mansion located in a green corner of North Goa, Marbella Guest House is a perfect recluse for those who wish to enjoy the tranquility of nature without missing out on the fun in North Goa. The guest house is situated at the end of a valley and provides jaw-dropping views of the Arabian Sea and the Mandovi river. The area is ideal for walks and bird watching and popular bars, restaurants, clubs and view points are located within 5km of this gorgeous property. 3 stylish suites and 3 spacious rooms come well equipped with AC, cable, TV, room service among other things. The food served at the in-house restaurant comes highly recommended, and fresh seafood and BBQs are available on request. The property provides car and bike rentals too.
Tip: Marbella is not suitable for children under the age of 12 as they do not have the appropriate facilities.
Tariff: INR 2,500 onwards
Zense Resort
The best part about Zense is that there is something available for every budget. 25 rooms come well equipped with modern amenities like WiFi, room service, laundry services among others, and an outdoor space too. An outdoor swimming pool and a lounge to enjoy sunsets from add to the charm of the place. Walking distance from Candolim beach and popular bars and restaurants around the area, Zense Resort also gets loads of folks who swear by Southi Restaurant's food. A South Indian restaurant by Banana Leaf, we hear the local seafood preparations here are beyond delicious.
Tariff: INR 2,000 onwards
Hyatt Centric
Room with a view, room with a pool or an expansive presidential suite; this place is for those on the lookout for luxury! Located in Candolim, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is located within walking distance of shacks, clubs, bars and the beach, and viewpoints like Fort Aguada and Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception are close by too. Perfect for those travelling with kids, in large groups or even for business, this property provides comfortable stay options and great hospitality. An in-house restaurant, a lounge by the outdoor pool and a fitness centre ensure that guests can unwind without burning a hole in their pocket.
Tariff: INR 4,900 onwards
Whispering Palms Beach Resort
Whispering Palms Beach Resort is one of the most popular choices of stay in North Goa. A loyal set of patrons vouch for the hotel's hospitality, ambience and location. 106 rooms at Whispering Palms Beach Resort come well-equipped and there's 24x7 desk assistance, bike/car rentals and airport transfers are available to ensure a safe and convenient stay. The property lies within walking distance of the beach, the main tourist square of Candolim and famous view points too!
Tariff: INR 5,000 onwards
Lemon Tree By Amarante Beach Resort
Located right in the centre of all the action, Lemon Tree Amarante Beach Resort, Goa has 65 beautiful rooms and suites that offer facilities for both business and leisure, while 6 heritage rooms housed in a 100-year-old Portuguese mansion offer a quaint stay for those who wish to indulge in luxury. The resort has a business centre, a fitness centre, spa, indoor as well as outdoor pools and a pool-side bar among other things. Airport transfers are available at an added cost.
Tariff: INR 4,900 onwards
Novotel Goa Resort & Spa
One of the top hotels to stay in Candolim, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa is surrounded by plush paddy plantations. A cosy stay for couples, a comfortable space to bond at for families and a calming space to unwind as a group, the hotel takes care of every kind of traveller. 121 rooms and suites all have Wi-Fi, TV, room service, etc, while the resort provides recreational options in the form of a pool, an outdoor bar, fitness centre and a sports corner. If you’re travelling with children, this property comes highly recommended thanks to the facilities they have for keeping the young ones entertained, like the sports room, movie rooms, kiddie pools etc. The resort also offers spa treatments, and has Goa’s only Turkish Hamam bath.
Tip: They have a complimentary beach shuttle service!
Tariff: INR 7,000 onwards
Marquis Beach Resort
With its 74 rooms, a beachfront bar, pool, spa and a fitness centre, they ensure that their guests are well taken care of. This beachfront property isn't bang on the main road which lends it a calm vibe. Some of their modern rooms come with the view of the beach while some overlook the pool and we'd take either. The in-house multi-cuisine restaurant serves some of the best comfort food too. Soak in the pool, unwind at the lounge, devour a feast at the dinner spread or work up a sweat at the gym, there’s something here for every mood.
Tariff: INR 5,000 onwards
- Room Rent: ₹ 7500
Comments (0)