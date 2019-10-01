A Handy Guide To Some Of Candolim's Best Resorts

A quaint Goan mansion located in a green corner of North Goa, Marbella Guest House is a perfect recluse for those who wish to enjoy the tranquility of nature without missing out on the fun in North Goa. The guest house is situated at the end of a valley and provides jaw-dropping views of the Arabian Sea and the Mandovi river. The area is ideal for walks and bird watching and popular bars, restaurants, clubs and view points are located within 5km of this gorgeous property. 3 stylish suites and 3 spacious rooms come well equipped with AC, cable, TV, room service among other things. The food served at the in-house restaurant comes highly recommended, and fresh seafood and BBQs are available on request. The property provides car and bike rentals too.

Tip: Marbella is not suitable for children under the age of 12 as they do not have the appropriate facilities.

Tariff: INR 2,500 onwards