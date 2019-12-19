These 3 New Luxury Hotels In Goa Are Anything But The Typical

Every time we’re told a luxury chain’s coming, we start imagining infinity pools and crazy buffets running into miles. But wait, The Postcard Hotel is none of that. They don't believe in stereotypes/

So, neither will they serve you the brightest sugary drink on arrival nor hold you up to a checkout time. But that’s just the beginning of the hotel’s promise. Their USP is intimate luxury and they're about local experiences, gorgeous locations and bringing back the joy of a lazy holiday. You know, they’re really going back to how vacations were meant to be.

A lot of care has gone into bringing these boutique hotels to life. Their Moira cook, for instance, was selected after eating at 50 Goan households, the properties are all sustainable, the food is the freshest produce you can find and they go all out in encouraging interactions with the local community. And, Goa’s the first place to see these Postcard Hotels up and running. In fact, they’re so in sync with the state's culture that the Velha hotel is surrounded by Old Goa’s coconut plantations while the Cuelim house even has a 350-year-old chapel inside!

Come 2019 and you’ll be able to stay at these hotels across seven locations in India including Karnataka, Darjeeling, Uttarkhand, Sundarbans and more. Over the next five years, they plan on taking the total number to 50! And you know whose vision it has been to go all old school sweet? Kapil Chopra, the chairman of the board of EazyDiner and the one-man army behind managing all of Oberoi and Trident hotels.

Charmed yet? Wait till you find out what all you can do while you’re here: A market tour, a trip to the Salim Ali Bird sanctuary, eating local poi at a heritage walk that’s all about taking it slow, riding through village lanes on a bicycle or just get a relaxing foot massage with the morning sun gleaming down your back… There’s no dearth of what you can do both at the properties and in the areas they’re situated.

The tariffs start at INR 18k a night.