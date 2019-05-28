With Minimal Yet Chic Decor, This Cafe In Candolim Serves Some Amazing Food

First look from the outside feels like you've arrived in Santorini amidst the narrow lanes of Candolim. Upon entering inside it's a complete transformation. Whitewashed walls brightened with vibrant cushions, minimal yet chic decor. This cafe also has a reading nook with books available for all for the ages! They have Disney books as well! You can sit there for hours reading and watching the hustle bustle going on, on the streets. Coming to the food - Their menu consists of sandwiches, wraps, beverages and Pancakes! The serve the best pancakes in this area. A must try! Sandwiches are made of the freshest ingredients and are yummy. Need some pictures for your Instagram handle? If yes, then get your phone ready and visit Cafe Candolim because the filament bulbs on the ceiling give you the right amount of light to click some cute pictures.