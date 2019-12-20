Check Out This New Co-Working Cafe In Panjim Overlooking The Mandovi Cruises

A space that’s all heart and a cup full of creativity, Cafe Rasa is the newest space to catch our attention in Panjim. Overlooking the boat cruises and stunning sunsets at the Mandovi, you can grab a coffee, shop for slow fashion, get work done at the co-working or admire some art by local artists.

Bhighee and Navneet, two filmmakers who fell in love with Goa’s sunshine and susegad, decided to set up a life here a while ago. With a small studio space (that’s open to freelance video editors), they work out of Rasa on most days — the coffee and ragi dosa from the cafe obviously help. The same refueling is on offer for everyone who works out of this co-working cafe.

Flushed with natural light, plants and good vibes, Rasa believes in the power of collaboration. This is why you’ll find fashion brands and artworks sourced from responsible local brands. The collection will change every few weeks to ensure everything is refreshing. There is a small conference room that’s all orange during the sunset hours and perfect for anyone looking to hold meet-ups. With all this going on, Rasa is a sure shot lesson in space management – the space is super airy.

While we’re not sure we really want to plug our laptops here and get to work (don’t get us wrong, we’re just easily distracted by the views), we are sure going back for the food. In fact, if you’re a true blue java junkie and in need for some caffeine after walking around Fontainhas, we recommend an iced cappuccino with pancakes. Don’t worry, the menu has a whole lot of good stuff if you’re hungry including bowl meals, parathas (how can you ignore everyone’s fave comfort food, no?), sandwiches and breakfast options. We hear their ragi dosa is quite the hit and personally vouch for the French Toast with caramelised apples.

At the cafe, they’ve focussed on hearty helpings and local ingredients. The dishes also take after Navneet and Bhighee’s favourite recipes from their travels. So, you’ll find a everything from a Barley Coffee to a Kulukee. There’s also a certain Beetroot Flat White and Affagato with gelato scoops from Cream Choc. Yum?!

Most dishes on the menu are priced between INR 150 and 200, making this an indulgence no one has to feel guilty about.