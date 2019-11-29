Try Your Luck And Check Out These 10 Best Casinos In Goa

Located on the picturesque Varca beach, Dunes is the casino at Zuri White Sands Resort. It offers a plush gaming experience and is among the more luxurious casinos in South Goa. Roulette, Black Jack, baccarat, 3 cards Poker, mini flush rummy, baccarat and 20 odd slot machines are up for you to try your luck at. The dress code here is formals and smart casuals; head here for an evening away from the crowds.

Casino Facilities & Timings: Longest swimming pool in Goa built amidst palm trees, complete with a waterfall, a kiddy pool, swim-up bar and overhead wooden bridges; activity centre filled with video games and pool tables.

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

