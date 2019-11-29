Goa has a mix of everything you’re looking for, and if you’re looking to test your luck and win some money, then you can head to a casino. Check out our list of the best casinos in Goa, and channel your inner James Bond.
Try Your Luck And Check Out These 10 Best Casinos In Goa
The Zuri White Sands, Goa Resort & Casino
Located on the picturesque Varca beach, Dunes is the casino at Zuri White Sands Resort. It offers a plush gaming experience and is among the more luxurious casinos in South Goa. Roulette, Black Jack, baccarat, 3 cards Poker, mini flush rummy, baccarat and 20 odd slot machines are up for you to try your luck at. The dress code here is formals and smart casuals; head here for an evening away from the crowds.
Casino Facilities & Timings: Longest swimming pool in Goa built amidst palm trees, complete with a waterfall, a kiddy pool, swim-up bar and overhead wooden bridges; activity centre filled with video games and pool tables.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Casino Pride
The broke man’s Deltin Royale, Casino Pride offers most of the games the former does, but does not leave a gaping hole in your pocket. It’s a hugely popular casino particularly amongst Indian players as it offers a Bollywood-style live gaming act for more than 500 guests at a time. Floating off River Mandovi, Captain Of Ports Jetty at Panjim, the casino sprawls of 30,000 square feet and offers Baccarat, Roulette, Mini Flush, Flush, Blackjack, Casino War, Rummy, 5 Card Poker, Andar Bahar and Texas Hold’em Poker, along side quite a few slot machines.
Casino Facilities & Timings: 3 floors with 40 gaming tables, Bollywood style live acts and entertainment, kids rooms with latest electronic games, multi-cuisine restaurant with BBQ & big poker tournaments.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Deltin Jaqk
An ideal casino for beginners, Deltin Jaqk also, located in Pajim, at the Fisheries jetty, allows you to revel in the casino experience, without having to get intimidated by pros. Three floors that are spread over 12,000 square feet of slot machines and gaming tables, Deltin Jaqk hosts a special learners’ table, where beginners can get to know the game, before going in for bigger bets. A bar and restaurant that serves an unlimited buffet and unlimited drinks of the house brand is an added plus! And, if you want to stay and play, there are Deltin Suites to spoil you silly. Tariffs here start at INR 2k.
Casino Facilities & Timings: Complimentary buffet dinner, on-board ATM machine, dedicated children’s room; special learners' tables for beginners.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Chances Casino & Resort
We can’t think of a more perfect name. Located in Vainguinim Valley (close to Panjim), this casino attracts lesser attention due to its quieter location. The oldest onshore casino, they even have a buffet dinner for visitors. If you’re looking for the casino vibe but don’t want to play, go here on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday to enjoy live gigs and performances. They have an INR 750 cover charge that’s known to surge to INR 2k during peak season.
Casino Facilities & Timings: VIP gaming rooms, in-house restaurant and bar with live music every Tuesday, Friday, Sunday, kids garden, a spa and pool services.
Open 11am to 4am every day
Deltin Royale
Deltin Royale is 40,000 square feet of pure casino luxury! Floating on the azure waters of river Mandovi, the casino boasts of 123 gaming tables, a dedicated poker room, as well as a room exclusive for Teen Patti (Indian Flush). Add to that, a gourmet restaurant, an entertainment zone, a kids zone, and (drumrolls) an exclusive whiskey lounge that has an assorted selection of the choicest single malts and hand rolled cigars.
Inevitably, it is one of Goa’s most happening casinos and if you’re big on the game, the casino also provides gaming suites where you can stay and play. Packages start at INR 4k and the dress code remains smart casuals.
Casino Facilities & Timings: VIP-rooms, halls, amphitheater, helicopter platform, a sky bar, whiskey lounge that is well stocked with single malts and hand-rolled cigars and dance and music performances.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Crown Casino
Want to enjoy the spectacular views of the Mandovi river, while you flirt with Lady Luck? Crown Casino is your best bet! The new, and hip kid on the block, Crown Casino is located on the first floor of Crown Hotel, one of the best-rated luxury hotels in Goa. The casino’s USP , is of course, the huge, clear glass walls that flank the sides, overlooking the gorgeous Mandovi river. Two exquisite gourmet restaurants — Harbor Café and Hanging Garden offer a wide spread of delicious meals, while the Divine Spa offers that restorative massage after a long night of strenuous gaming! The casino offers an array of gaming options like Roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Black Jack, Three cards Poker, Lucky 7, Video Roulette, Double Diamond, IGT Video Poker and Wheel of Fortune.
Casino Facilities & Timings: Two in-house restaurants - Harbor Café and Hanging Garden, spa and pool facility with a professional swimming coach, both electronic and traditional gaming machines.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Casino Palm
Located at the poignantly named La Calypso hotel, in Baga, Casino Palm is the largest onshore casino in Goa. Again a great place for beginners, Casino Palm offers entry at a mere INR 1,000 on Friday and weekends and of INR 700 from Monday to Thursday, which includes complimentary food and drinks. A multi-cuisine restaurant and two well-stocked pubs, one of them by the pool offer an array of exquisite tropical drinks. The next time you are travelling to Goa with your family, but can’t let go of that gambling itch, Casino Palm is your best bet!
Casino Facilities & Timings: In-house restaurants, bars, Ayurvedic massage facilities, spa, and swimming pool facilities.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Casino Pearl
Housed inside the lavish Bogmalo Beach Resort, Casino Pearl is the largest casino in south Goa. The resort itself is located on the picturesque Bogmalo beach, effectively making the casino just about 15 minutes away from the airport!. The casino boasts of a plenty of events and games to keep the gamblers engaged through the night - Baccarat, Roulette, Black jack, Slot Machines, Mini-flush, and Tai-Sai are some of the more popular games, the star attraction at this casino is the Robotic Arm Baccarat station. The gaming area spread over 4000 square feet, hosts 1 table game and 26 gaming machines which are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The dress code is smart casuals, and the best part is the entry fee of just INR 500. That, and the unlimited food on buffet coupled with the unlimited food, snacks and drinks (house brands) while playing on the gaming table.
Casino Facilities & Timings: Robotic Arm Baccarat station, in -house restaurant and bar, salon and spa services., fitness centre.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Casino Strike
Casino Strike prides itself on being 'India's largest Onshore Casino' where you can access multiple gaming tables, gourmet food and some awesome entertainment. They have various packages that start from INR 2000 on the weekdays and INR 2500 on Fridays and the weekend, and go up to exclusive INR 5000 VIP packages with all imported liquor. The casino has several gaming tables including Roulette, Baccarat, Black Jack, Indian Flush, Casino wars, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and several gaming slots. The in-house restaurant 'Cilantro' has some exquisite dishes on the offer to satiate those hunger pangs, while their in-house bar pertinently called 'Talli Tequila' will make sure you have enough liquor to keep up your gaming spirits.
Casino Facilities & Timings: 3 pools, spa with steam room and hot tubs, gymnasium, live performances and DJ shows every night, crèche for infants and playstation for teenagers.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Carnival Casino
A relatively new casino that has become quite popular among the gambling community, Carnival Casino has two casinos on the offer - one an offshore casino on the Mandovi River, and another onshore casino inside Marriott hotel at Miramar beach. Carnival Casino is in fact known for its huge selection of games, spread over four decks with two gaming floors. The casino also has an exclusive entertainment deck that hosts performances by artists of international renown. One of the regulations here is that while everyone is allowed entry into the casino, only those above 21 are allowed to play. The entry is priced at INR 1,500 Monday to Thursday, with play coupons of INR 1,000 and INR 2,000 for Friday to Sunday with INR 1,000 play coupons.
Casino Facilities & Timings: Both onshore and offshore casinos, theme music, children's area, exclusive entertainment deck, private parties at Boa Sorte (their rooftop deck)
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
