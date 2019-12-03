Goa Collective Bazaar From Last Year Is Back And The Night Market Scene's Set!

The Goa Collective Bazaar at HillTop is a Friday night flea market that hosted its first edition last year. With 100 stalls, live music, a bar, a kids area, healing area and lots of yum food, they’re a unique set-up that come with the promise of ‘everything curated with love’.

Asha Rao, the Bangalore-based founder of Soul Sante made Goa her home years ago. Her love for hosting markets went down so well with the creative folks (all based out of Goa or staying her for long periods) that soon, she was joined by the owner of HillTop, Starling, his fiance Luna and an old time hippie and designer, Katja in her idea of a curated flea for Goa. Everything finally took shape last season and this time, they kick started with the first market on Nov 29 this year.

Trippy tees, Mario Miranda’s artworks, a sassy new haircut under the tree, gorgeous accessories, mouth harps, shell anklets, yoga mats, natural skincare, ethical fashion, brass necklaces… This freewheeling market is full of amazing knick knacks. Don’t believe us? Then go and see it for yourself.

Since it’s Goa, no market is complete without a bar. So, yes, grab a beer at Luna's cocktail bar while the children have fun making masks and dreamcatchers. The market's lovely in a way that it lets the kids have as much fun as the parents. Post all this work, you can hit up the food court straight for some cookies, burgers, khao suey, steaks, platters, pizzas and waffles.

Oh, and there's live entertainment in the form of gigs, poetry and more. The line-up of artists (they switch things up regularly) is announced on their social media. Rest assured though that the musical acts (both the DJs and bands) are curated by folks who are experts in their fields. That apart, there are also fire dancers, LED shows and the like. So guys, we're talking a total hipster bazaar feeling but only more merry.