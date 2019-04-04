Think Goa is only about beer? Well, Cabo White Rum is all set to change that. This brewed-in-Goa white rum can be a great drink to hangout with on the beach. It's coconut-y taste makes it perfect for cocktails or you can go ahead and have it on the rocks. Luckily, it's easily available at nearly all local liquor and wine stores across Goa.
The Goan Spirit: Cabo White Rum Makes For A Great Gift From Goa
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
When you dare to think beyond beer, you'll notice that Goa is also known for this white rum offering, that has the hint of coconut. Cabo is easily available at any liquor store, so whether you're staying at a quaint homestay or a mainstream hotel close to the beach, it shouldn't be trouble finding a bottle.
The drink is essentially a blend of white rum and coconut extract, making this one a hit on the drinking scene. You can have it in a Pina Colada cocktail, with your fave fizzy soda, fresh juices or on the rocks. No matter how you drink it though, it’ll bring back all the tropical feels, and make you nostalgic for balmy Goan evenings with palm trees and sea breeze.
Pro-Tip
With the 750 ml bottle available for INR 520, this will be the best souvenir you can possibly get, or a great addition to your personal bar collection.
Comments (0)