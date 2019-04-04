The Goan Spirit: Cabo White Rum Makes For A Great Gift From Goa

When you dare to think beyond beer, you'll notice that Goa is also known for this white rum offering, that has the hint of coconut. Cabo is easily available at any liquor store, so whether you're staying at a quaint homestay or a mainstream hotel close to the beach, it shouldn't be trouble finding a bottle.

The drink is essentially a blend of white rum and coconut extract, making this one a hit on the drinking scene. You can have it in a Pina Colada cocktail, with your fave fizzy soda, fresh juices or on the rocks. No matter how you drink it though, it’ll bring back all the tropical feels, and make you nostalgic for balmy Goan evenings with palm trees and sea breeze.