Leave That Hotel! Sunrise In Goa Looks Awesome From These Hot Air Balloons

Going a high as 2,500 ft, they make sure that you're in safe hands throughout. The pilots all come with years of flying experience and the ground crew follows the balloon through its journey till it safely lands. You're perched inside a beautiful wicker basket and whisked off to float over the sunshine state crossing long-stretch of Goan beaches, the tropical forests and soaking in a surreal sunrise. In fact, the slight nervousness that comes with flying in a balloon really makes for an exhilarating experience.

The good folks come to pick you up from wherever you're staying and drive up to a spot in South Goa for the ride. The entire experience takes about 2 hours along with the briefing, firing up the engines, the actual flying time and returning to base.

One hour of ride will set you back by INR 11k per person. If you've got a special date planned and are hoping to pop the question on one of these rides, they can arrange for champagne and a private flying experience for two (accompanied with a pilot) for 55k. Phew, we know it's steep but hey, the experience will be worth it.

