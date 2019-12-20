Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!

Looking for a fun night of great food and live music in South Goa? Head to Pentagon Restaurant & Garden Pub. Located in Majorda, this restaurant will keep your spirits high through the night.

A shack-style restaurant and bar, which now is open through the year, Pentagon is quite popular both among the locals as well as tourists who flock to the beaches. While most enjoy the peace and quiet that the South is synonymous with, Pentagon is where you should head to catch the buzz and let your hair down.

The restaurant is spread out over a large area, with seating spaces in the covered area that faces the stage as well as in the open area that overlooks the fields — of course our favourite is the open space, where you dine under the stars overlooking a vast expanse of green fields. The restaurant serves several cuisines including Goan, Chinese and Continental and has an exhaustive menu of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Right beside the bar is also a seafood display counter from which you can pick fresh seafood and the chefs will cook it to your taste. Our favourites — Pork Sausages, Tandoori Red snapper, the Xanok fish fillet Goan masala fry, Lobster Thermidor & Tiger Prawns in butter garlic. Oh and the serradura is a must-try here.

The bar here is brimming with Indian and foreign liquors and they serve everything from beer to imported wines, to some great cocktails. If homegrown favourites like Old Monk is your poison and you are in a big group, you can even order bottles, instead of single drinks. The restaurant is usually kicking in the evenings because they have live music every day of the week — while Mondays are country and folk music nights, Wednesdays are slow rock, and Thursdays are Jazz nights with Goa’s favourite jazz duo — Kittu and Steve Sequira. Yes, a dull night isn't in sight at Pentagon at all.