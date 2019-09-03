When In Goa, Drop By This Cute Bakery For Delicious In-House Cakes & Pastries

Artisan Backerei is a great bakery with different types of options. Fresh made cakes and pastries. You must pay the visit if you are near Calangute. Just the name suggests they make customized versions also and their in-house cakes and bakes are just amazing. I tried out lemon blueberry zucchini gateau which was something new and the dish originated from England. Well, it's full of cream cheese and different flavours in the desserts.