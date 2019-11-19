The wedding season is here! And with so many weddings to attend, we know it’s impossible to style every outfit with gold or silver jewellery. Helping us create a new look with every outfit, the 1GM gold stores in Hyderabad are just the right places to shop at. Here’s a list of jewellery stores in Hyderabad that specialise in 1GM gold or imitation jewellery.
Don't Break A Bank! These 1GM Jewellery Stores Will Bling Up Your Wedding OOTDs
The wedding season is here! And with so many weddings to attend, we know it’s impossible to style every outfit with gold or silver jewellery. Helping us create a new look with every outfit, the 1GM gold stores in Hyderabad are just the right places to shop at. Here’s a list of jewellery stores in Hyderabad that specialise in 1GM gold or imitation jewellery.
Brundavan - A Fashion Store
General Bazaar in Secunderabad is known as the hub for 1GM gold. Of all the stores, we recommend hitting up Brundavan because they bring in jewellery keeping contemporary trends in mind. They specialise in statement chokers and jhumkas. Apart from elaborate necklaces, they also have a good collection of light-weight jewellery. Perfect for your wedding parties!
Mmd One Gram Gold Jewellers
Mmd in Malakpet is one of the best jewellery stores in this area. A treat for bangle lovers, MMD designs a wide range of bangles — don’t you stop with stone bangles as the store has a stunning collection of bangles with thread work, pearls, kundans etc. Plus, they are known for creating timeless jewellery such as vintage necklaces and temple jewellery.
Shalimar Fashion Jewellery
You can totally call Shalimar your one stop destination for imitation jewellery. Located in Begum Bazaar, you’ve got to hit up this store for chokers, heavy necklaces, and earrings that legit look like gold jewellery. The best part is that Shalimar puts in great effort for intricate detailing, and if you’re someone who doesn’t look too much bling, this store will do ample justice.
Tara Fashion Jewellery
Oh, how we Hyderabadis love our stones and pearls! To get your hands on just those, head out to Tara Fashion Jewellery in Manjeera Majestic Commercial. This Kukatpally store is known for its collection of kamarbandhs, chaandbaalis. Whatever your age or choice is, you’ll find something that’ll appease you.
Violet & Purple
Violet & Purple has several outlets across the city and it is known for its sleek designs. While their choker sets and pearl necklaces are showstoppers, if you’re looking for am-pm wear, you can score elegant pendants and bracelets. They also have gifting options like sindoor dabbi or brooches, inspired by temple designs.
Kothari Jewellers
Located in Ameerpet, Kothari Jewellers is known for its silver jewellery. They offer a wide range of artificial jewellery that include chaandbalis, maang tikas, and mangalsutras. If you want them to craft a certain design or order in a particular piece of your choice, talk to the store peeps and they shall make it happen.
Voylla Fashion Jewelry
When it comes to imitation or semi-precious jewellery, Voylla can easily hang out with the big guys in the business. They've got 1GM gold jewellery, which is perfect for those pieces that you don't want to buy in gold. If you don't want gold-coloured jewellery at all, you can check out their oxidised metal collection. Whether you're looking for budget or luxury statement pieces, the spectrum of the collection is wide and they also have pieces that are exclusively crafted for bridal wear.
Comments (0)