Don't Break A Bank! These 1GM Jewellery Stores Will Bling Up Your Wedding OOTDs

When it comes to imitation or semi-precious jewellery, Voylla can easily hang out with the big guys in the business. They've got 1GM gold jewellery, which is perfect for those pieces that you don't want to buy in gold. If you don't want gold-coloured jewellery at all, you can check out their oxidised metal collection. Whether you're looking for budget or luxury statement pieces, the spectrum of the collection is wide and they also have pieces that are exclusively crafted for bridal wear.

