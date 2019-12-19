Flouncy Kurtas To Stunning Earrings: This Store In Kondapur Is Dreamy AF

We know you have been looking for a store that offers offbeat ethnic wear with a twist. Ameya in Sarath City Capital Mall offers you just that and more. This designer store is decked up in the hues of white and red, and it specialises in cotton kurtas and dresses. Featuring asymmetrical cuts and flouncy sleeves, we love how all the pieces are unique. Yup, no two pieces look the same and whether you like florals or plain ones, they have it all. To match your kurtas with accesories, Ameya has silver jhumkas that will make you stand out. Of course, their saree collection is what makes the store a showstopper. So, the next time you have to pick some Indian wear for yourself, go here and shop your heart out.