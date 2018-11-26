Victoria's Secret, Maybelline, L'oreal: Hoard Cosmetics On Whopping Discounts At This Store

Peeps around Badichowdi, you don't have to place orders online or travel to far off malls to get imported cosmetics because Anand Cosmetics is a treasure trunk right in your territory. Tucked away inside the Police Station lane, this store looks pretty regular from the outside, but walk in to find a wonderful collection of accessories and makeup. We found wallets and handbags for casual use, in faux leather and cloth (with eye-catching patterns of florals, spirals, stone-work), a variety of glittery bangles in various shapes and designs that you can pair up with all your festive outfits, ear-rings — stud, dangles, drops to go along with formal attire too. Body care accessories from moisturisers to hair sprays deck the shelves. Brands like Olay, L'Oreal, VLCC, Revlon, Wella, The Body Shop, Lakme, Maybelline share space with Indian brands like Khadi Naturals & Biotique at this store. You can get body mists from Victoria's Secret at discounted prices too. In fact, they often have 10-15 per-cent discount on most of their products, so don't forget to claim that.