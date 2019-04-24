Get Your Hands On Organic Shampoo Bars, Face Packs & Native Games At This Store

The fact that Ancient Living makes a fine range of skincare products at prices that don't pinch our pockets makes it awesome. This organic health and wellness brand got us hooked to it with its Organic Lemon & Papaya face pack, which has legit improved our skin tone after regular usage, and we swear by its Multani Mitti too. Got a thing for handmade soaps? Do try their Neroli & Vetiver Handmade Luxury Soap or keep it simple with a bar of Tulasi soap. They have various designer handmade soaps that come in shapes like flowers, elephants, hearts, etc. that you might want to check out for gifting. If you are looking for tackling a certain skin problem, they've got anti-acne, anti-tan, and anti-aging combos that you can check out. Now, let's quickly check out their haircare range. Bringing old school back, their shampoo bars are made from neem, henna, hibiscus, shikakai and bhringraj. Pick what's best for your hair and wash away. With natural hair protein pack, organic soapnut powder, and organic oils, let's just say that all our haircare woes are taken care of. They've got diffusers and candle vaporisers also that you can check out.