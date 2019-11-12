Head To This Place In KPHB Colony For Fabric Shopping

When it comes to fashion trends, ready-made is not always the answer. And we can see every fashionista out there nodding in agreement. We know, it’s an age of customisation, so why fit into off-the-rack outfits? Rather opt for tailor-made counterparts.

AR Fabrics, in KPHB Colony, has all the right pieces of fabrics that you need to sport getups that are seriously runway-worthy. This shop has racks of colourful fabrics with intricate designs that are rolled up on display racks. The rates are affordable considering the variety of textures, hues, and prints available here. From simple cotton materials to simpler patterns, from gorgeous georgette to silk laces, the shop offers everything to dress you up in the best. It starts from INR 200 per metre and goes up to INR 2,000. For some materials, you might find the prices a little on the higher side; hence, we suggest you use your bargaining skills to take home some beautiful fabrics. Once you are done shopping, stitching (which is very crucial) comes into play. They have a tailor in the Old City who will get it done for you. No, it's not mandatory that you have to travel that part of the city. The measurements and your requirements will be jotted down and you can collect from the shop itself. So, that’s another problem solved.

Also, while you keep looking for the best in town, let us know if you find a hidden gem like this. Happy shopping!

