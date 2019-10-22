Boho Style Dream Catchers To Paper Flowers: Here’s A Fix For Your Decor Woes

If quirky handmade decor is what floats your boat, we found you just the thing. The Artistry by Mahima Kankariya is an Instagram page that you ought to check out to decorate your houses (or events) with all things bright and cheerful. What started out as a series of art classes and workshops has made way to Artistry — which is known for making beautiful Origami.

Artistry specialises in Origami flowers, Origami boats, Origami tassels, and crystals. Oh, and how can we forget those gorgeous paper flowers in pastel shades? Perfect decor for any occasion. They cater to diverse events such as weddings, sangeets or mehandis too. They also provide decoration services to birthday parties or house parties.

Diwali is right around the corner and if you are throwing crazy parties, you should try Artistry for interesting (and Instagram-worthy) decor. We totally recommend checking out their appealing Origami butterflies, elegant dream catchers and their bestselling Origami chandeliers. The prices are inexpensive and depends on the size and quantity.

