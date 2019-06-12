Score Lovely Metallic Clutches & Bangles At This Store In Lad Bazaar

It's time to bling it up! Whether you love bags or bangles, Azam Famous in Lad Bazaar is your store. From envelope clutches, metallic sling bags, and embroidered clutches, Azam has plenty of pretty things. Perfect to jazz up not just Indian wear, their metallic slings can be paired with denim and tank tops too. Looking for potli bags? They have a wide range of bags with faux pearl hangings and lovely embroidery starting at INR 250 only. Plus, they have two floors full of just bangles and bags for you to shop from. You won't stop gawking at the colours and designs of the bangles. Don't get caught in the pretty sight and forget bargaining.