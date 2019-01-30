Look, Look, Fabric Everywhere! Here's Where To Find Fabric On Budget In Hyderabad

Your Bollywood attire dream is finally going to come true. For floral dupattas, accessories, and fabric pieces that you can mix and match to bring out the inner Manish Malhotra in you, K R Kasat is where you should head to. It has two floors — the ground floor has accessories and dupattas. The first floor is a non-fussy affair with aisles and aisles of fabrics. From Benaras silk to brocades to fancy cotton fabrics, discover the most trending designs here. In fact, we were told that the store doesn’t make space for outdated designs.

