Picky about laptop bags? So are we! Since we pack more than just a laptop in a bag, it has to be sturdy, trendy, and even functional. If you agree to that, here's our pick of laptop bags that you can carry your world in.
Ikat, Florals & Funky: Carry Your World In These Laptop Bags
Grey Ikat Leather Laptop Satchel
Made from organic leather and cotton ikat, this grey laptop satchel is surely a standout piece. With buckles and simple design, it's bringing the old school back. Plus, it's spacious enough.
Pastel Auto Rickshaw City Compact Messenger Bag
Now we are talking about fun. This compact messenger bag comes in pastel pink and with an auto rickshaw printed on it, we cannot get over it. It can fit upto a 15.5 inch laptop and comes with compartments good enough to fit your chargers, earphones, a notepad, and pens.
The Transit 2.0 Backpack - Olive Green
You really cannot go wrong with this backpack that will help you stay on trend. As the name suggests, you can carry more than a laptop. Overnight work journey on the cards? Pack all your notepads, documents, a laptop, and a pair of clothes, and you are good to go. Plus, it's waterproof.
Let's Rope Together Laptop Sleeve
This 11-inch laptop sleeve from Propshop24 is all things cool. Made from recycled fabric, you can stuff your laptop, a pocket diary, and essentials like pens and markers. We're loving the rope and button enclosure.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Banana Leaves 13 inch Laptop Bag
Don't mind a bit of colour? This banana leaves laptop bag from India Circus is giving us all the tropical feels. You probably cannot fit in a lot in this bag apart from a laptop and a notebook, but it's perfect for those lunch meetings, aye!
FloMotif Laptop Bag
Vegan leather and Khadi fabric have come together in making this beauty. We're giving this FloMotif Laptop Bag all the brownie points for style, functionality, and of course, space. It can accommodate a 15.6-inch laptop, books, chargers, and stationery. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with front pockets. Now we know what Kajol meant in Koffee With Karan, guys!
