Looking For Kurtis That Will Take You From 9-5? Give This Store In Himayathnagar A Try

We found a store in Himayathnagar that stocks up on chic desi outfits for casual and office days. Need to revamp your wardrobe? Breya is a little two-floored boutique that has trendy kurta, anarkalis, straight cut suits, tunics, and short kurtas. Their collection gets updated every month, so you need not worry about your picks running out of style. They also stock up on a few lehenga and sharara pieces. Bought a couple of kurtis for your 9-5 job? You can also get your hands on matching leggings as they have a lot of bright and pastel shades that can sort your outfit. We also spotter an aisle for dupattas that included bandhani and ikat print apart from the regular solid ones which are awesome. Their collections start from INR 899 and go up to INR 3,500 and upwards.