Flared Skirts, Kurtis & Crop Tops: Flaunt Simple Yet Unconventional Outfits From This Store

Although Breya already has a few outlets in the city, their latest is in Next Galleria Mall. We toured it to find trendy casuals that a modern day woman would love. Right from embroidered cotton kurtis, linen crop tops to formal pants, palazzo pants, and skirts — their collection is simply stylish. We loved the variety in tops that had a striped cold shoulder pattern with camel design, Ikat printed dress, floral flared skirts, checkered tunics, and hemmed trousers. For hangouts with your girl gang to everyday office wear, you'd never look dull with an outfit from here. For a more sophisticated occasion, you can try out the open ethnic jackets and long shrugs to go with a plain kurti or top. They also have Chanderi silk dupattas in vibrant colours and maxi dresses. The prices start at INR 400 for a jacket and can go upto INR 3,000 for a fancy kurta.



