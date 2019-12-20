Bangles & Necklaces: Bling It Up With This 1GM Gold Jewellery Store In General Bazar

If you're not big on gold jewellery but you need something blingy for festive occasions, 1GM gold is an ideal choice. For that, we recommend hitting up Brundavan, a jewellery store in the wild lanes of General Bazar. From jhumkas, bangles, necklaces, to anklets, and kamar bandhs, they bring jewellery keeping the contemporary trends in mind. If you're looking for something more traditional, they also have temple jewellery collections. White stones, kundans, rubies, and emeralds — their price range starts from INR 1,000 upwards. Their light-weight jewellery collections keep upgrading every month, so you will only find fresh designs. Apart from the lit-up store, they also have a kiosk-like set up a few metres ahead of the store for a quick look.