Twin Seater Karts To Mudslinger Off Road Buggy: This Go-Karting Circuit Is The Boss

Gaming Zone

Chicane Circuit

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.3

Bommaraspet Village, Distt. Ranga Reddy, Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Telangana

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Fancy a bit of old-fashioned adventure but at a new place? Chicane Circuit is a go-karting circuit in Secunderabad. Smacked right next to Leonia Resorts, this go-karting circuit is easily one of the most well-maintained go-karting places in the twin cities. They have a 1,200-metre track for professional training and a 600-metre track for recreational purposes. According to them, the circuit is built as per International standards. In fact, if you're looking for some twists or hairpin curves on your track, they can be customised. Yup, no kidding! Whatever is your idea of adventure on the track, they're designed to adapt.

Apart from the regular karts, they've got baby karts, cadet karts, Mudslinger Off-Road Buggy, twin-seater karts, and more. The best part is that you can also indulge in cricket, drag shooting, cycling, and mini-golf at Chicane. 

Pro-Tip

For all that Chicane has to offer, it's prices are pocket-friendly. For eight laps, a baby kart costs INR 280 upwards, and a Level-1 7 BHP Kart for 12 laps will set you back at INR 370. They have packages too. Also, they're closed on Mondays.
