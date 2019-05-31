City Of Nizams And Their Amazing Dishes!

The flavour of this place has always proved to be the best. Starting from the aromatic magic, till the yummy spices and flavour with each time you chew, says it all. There aren't many places now in Hyderabad who do justice to these lost dishes. Very rarely you'll find some restaurants who would give you a flashback of these amazing flavours. Luckily I got my favourite Nizamians lost dishes at this restaurant in Hyderabad, i.e. Biryani Ghar, located in Madhapur. It gave us those flavours back in the plate again 😍 Had dishes like: Sulaimani Chai, Murgh Malai Tikka, Nalli Shorba Soup, Seenay Ka Phool (which was so mesmerising to see), Claypot Chicken Biryani and last but not the least Sheer Korma 😋 Trust me guys, you will get a feeling of sharing your table with the Nizam themselves with the small yet beautiful ambience, along with those lost dishes. Keep up the good work Biryani Ghar!