A Patisserie With A Pretty decor & Delicious Desserts At Concu

A dessert is something that works for most of us all year-round, from the summer months through Valentine's Day till Christmas. Or it's a good thing to keep in mind during the holidays and great for guests with children wherein they can indulge in those sweet treats. You can transform a simply frozen pie crust, puff pastry or cookie dough into playful yet sophisticated desserts. Here's presenting Chocolate Fudge Cake which I tried recently at Concu, FilmNagar. It was a moist fudge sponge layered with semi-sweet chocolate ganache & garnished with cocoa crumble, thereby making this creation a treat to the eyes.