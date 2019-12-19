This Studio In Banjara Hills Is Curating Awesome Home Decor, Stationery & Jewellery

Walking into this Creatif feels much a lot like entering an art gallery, except you can try on the products and buy them too. We found curated accessories like buttons and cufflinks from Kesya; silver bugadi (an ear ornament) & nath (traditional Marathi nose ring) from Moha which has designs inspired by tribal lifestyle, and vibrant paintings of Mumbai based artist, Shubha Gokhale inscribed into beaded neckpieces too. There's a section for organic bath & body care products sourced from various brands like Pulp India and Hina's Naturel, which has unconventional soap bars made from camel, sheep & goat milk. You will find limited edition designer clothing like the Vaikuntha collection of sarees, dupattas and jackets (INR 7,800 to INR 24,000) that are made out of pure handloom fabrics.

For stationery and home decor hoarders, this place is lit. From upcycled fabric covered notebooks and handmade paper notebooks from Bhutan to books with vintage photos of popular monuments like Charminar printed on them, you will want to grab it all. As they support local artists, there's furniture hand painted by artists like Malavika Reddy & Priyanka Aeley, camera straps from Kiki Store & wallets from Oblum, that will make you go heart eyed and many sculptural pieces from Kalakriti Art Gallery's resident artists. Look out for the Cheriyal collection of Nakashi paintings on wall plates that will add a traditional touch to your room. If you're planning to gift kitchenware, the collection of wabi-sabi cutlery too. So, we say just walk in and you'll surely find something to take back (or come back for).