Always on the edge of the seat while watching a cricket match? Dig out your cricket kits and bring your passion into action. Want to get your child into cricket, too? Sure, head over to these cricket academies to train like a pro. Dig out your cricket kits and bring your passion into action. Want to get your child into cricket, too? Sure, head over to these cricket academies to train like a pro.
Cricket Fanatics, Train At These Cricket Academies In Hyderabad To Score
VVS Sports Academy - Banjara Hills
Established by VVS Laxman, go here to get your skills polished and explore multiple opportunities. One of the most famous sports academies in Hyderabad, they've got the latest equipment, coaches and other facilities like competitive matches to take cricketing skills to the next level.
Sujeet's Cricket Academy - Kompally
Thanks to two young players, Sujeet Parbatani and Murad Jasani, Sujeet's Cricket Academy provides world-class coaching facilities. The coach, Sujeet, was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2010 - 2014 and also represented Hyderabad state team in under 17, under 19. and under 22 matches, so you know you're under professional guidance.
Pragathi Cricket Academy - Kukatpally
Established in 2004, this cricket academy encourages new talent to showcase and improve their abilities. Did you know, a few students from this academy have represented the state at the Junior level and first class level? Woah, right? The best part about this academy is that they conduct matches according to age groups like under 12, under 14, and under 14.
Arshad Ayub Cricket Academy - Masab Tank
This cricket academy has given Hyderabad many players, from under 14 to Ranji Trophy. We're talking about Arshad Ayub Cricket Academy that was set up in 1998 by the former Indian cricketer Arshad Ayub. He was also the former president of HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) and has an immense passion to train younger generations.
St. Johns Cricket Academy - Secunderabad
This is where cricketers like V.V.S Laxman, GH. Vihari, Noel David, M.S.K Prasad and Tarun Nethula trained to get into the sport. Looking for a good cricket academy for your kid? This is the right place for the younger generation of this city with proper warm-ups, professional training and opportunities to participate in challenging matches.
Jaisimha Cricket Academy - Secunderabad
Unlike other cricket academies, this is an 8000 square feet indoor area which means the practice doesn't have to stop because of bad weather. Established by the family of late cricketer M.L Jaisimha in 2008, this academy provides great facilities and guidance to make your younger one a cricket pro.
