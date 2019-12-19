Sarson Da Saag, Makki Di Roti & Dhaba Chicken: This Madhapur Dhaba Has A Slice Of Punjab

Dildaar is tucked in one of those quietest alleys of Madhapur and the first thing we noticed as we stepped in is the rustic courtyard (aangan) with minimal seating, potted plants, and a tree. The raw and unfinished brick walls lend to the ambience which continues on the inside. Watch out for the hanging lights and toy parrots from the ceiling, or a blackboard with the seasonal specialties. Clay walls, carvings of trees on the walls, and tiny elements of kitchen essentials give a proper Punjabi home look.

You cannot go wrong with Dahi Ke Sholey and tandoori chicken for starters — both served with pickled onions and imli chutney. For the main course, we got ourselves Sarson Da Saag and Makki Di Roti, and it's by far the best we've had in the city. Served along with buttermilk and jaggery, we made a happy meal out of it before moving on to Dhaba Chicken, egg bhurji, Veg Jalfrezi and plenty of rotis. While all the dishes were delicious, if you want our verdict, this is what we think — filling, authentic, and definitely a dhaba we'll keep going back for more.