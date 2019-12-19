Sherwanis, Ghagra Cholis & Costumes: This Store Has Pawsome Doggo Clothes

Not 9 gag, not Tumblr but this is our favourite website on the internet, right now. It doesn't matter whether you're a dog parent or not, you cannot get over the adorableness of this website anytime soon. Love your pooches a little too much (though even too much is not enough)? Get on Dog-O-Bow and surprise pooches with clothes, collars, and more. Pamper your fur balls with beds, designer collars, and body harnesses that are made out of quality materials to ensure there's no discomfort. We especially love their sofa beds and bows which you should definitely put in your shopping carts.

Are your doggos up for a spontaneous dress-up session? Firstly, consider yourself lucky for having such cooperative little partners. Bandanas, scarfs, capes, costumes, dresses, tutus, shirts, dungarees, and hoodies — they have a wide range of apparel (Paw-parel as they say), and they're all cute and comfortable. But that's not it, they've also got festive clothes like Christmas themed costumes, desi sherwanis and ghagras ( Garbow-ni-choli as they call it), New Year outfits, and wedding wear. No, we're not kidding, and yes, we're in awe too. Apart from this awesomeness, you can get your hands on doggie accessories like hair clips, neck accessories, and raincoats to pamper your pets.

Big doggos or small pooches, good boys or good girls — there's everything for all of them. Go ahead, check out Dog-o-bow and spread wags and wiggles.

