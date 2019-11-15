Silk, Georgette And Rayon: Check Out These Places In Badichowdi For Fabric Shopping

Hey shopaholics, looking for some fabric? If yes, check out these shops in Badichowdi that have a vivid variety of prints, textures and hues on material traversing from linen to silk, georgette to net. You can find almost anything that you have been looking for. And guess what? The cherry on top is the cheap price. So, let's begin!

Fair Price Extension

Whether you are a designer or a fashion enthusiast with a zest for an out-of-the-box style – Fair Price Extension could just be what you have been looking for. This place is all about mix and match. It offers fabrics at reasonable prices. From kalamkari to ikat, you'll get a collection of materials starting at INR 80 per metre. A visit to this shop will tell you about its popularity. It is always crowded with customers. 

4-2-483, Sultan Bazar, Police Station Road, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Sujata Textiles

Sujata Textiles has a plethora of shades, textures, and prints. They have ample options to choose from that will let you buy the fabric of your choice. Their vibrant range includes cotton, georgette, polyester, among others that can cost around INR 300 to 400 per metre. 

4-5-514, Sultan Bazar, Police Station Road, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Shanti Fabrics

Here, one can find fabrics for a simple occasion like silk, georgette, cotton, and muslin. The textures and the colours of the unstitched fabrics do grab your attention. The price varies depending on the material, starting at INR 110. 

4-2-99, Sultan Bazar, Badichowdi, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Variety Selection

This is one place that you need to explore whenever searching for reasonable fabrics in this area. This shop will give you access to materials like georgette and lace. Their endless variety can literally help you steal the celebrity styles in a breeze. They have menswear fabrics too and all of them start from INR 130.

4-5-877, Badichowdi, Rajamohallah, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Urvashi Textiles

From cotton to embroideries, they have it all under one roof. Once you start looking, you will be spoilt for choice. Coming to price, it starts at INR 90 and goes on a higher scale based on the material. They have aisles of materials stacked up, so shop at your own pace. 
Sri Rang Complex, Sultan Bazar, Badi Chowdi, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

