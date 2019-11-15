Hey shopaholics, looking for some fabric? If yes, check out these shops in Badichowdi that have a vivid variety of prints, textures and hues on material traversing from linen to silk, georgette to net. You can find almost anything that you have been looking for. And guess what? The cherry on top is the cheap price. So, let's begin!
Silk, Georgette And Rayon: Check Out These Places In Badichowdi For Fabric Shopping

Fair Price Extension
Whether you are a designer or a fashion enthusiast with a zest for an out-of-the-box style – Fair Price Extension could just be what you have been looking for. This place is all about mix and match. It offers fabrics at reasonable prices. From kalamkari to ikat, you'll get a collection of materials starting at INR 80 per metre. A visit to this shop will tell you about its popularity. It is always crowded with customers.
Sujata Textiles
Sujata Textiles has a plethora of shades, textures, and prints. They have ample options to choose from that will let you buy the fabric of your choice. Their vibrant range includes cotton, georgette, polyester, among others that can cost around INR 300 to 400 per metre.
Shanti Fabrics
Here, one can find fabrics for a simple occasion like silk, georgette, cotton, and muslin. The textures and the colours of the unstitched fabrics do grab your attention. The price varies depending on the material, starting at INR 110.
Variety Selection
This is one place that you need to explore whenever searching for reasonable fabrics in this area. This shop will give you access to materials like georgette and lace. Their endless variety can literally help you steal the celebrity styles in a breeze. They have menswear fabrics too and all of them start from INR 130.
