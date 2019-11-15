Silk, Georgette And Rayon: Check Out These Places In Badichowdi For Fabric Shopping

Whether you are a designer or a fashion enthusiast with a zest for an out-of-the-box style – Fair Price Extension could just be what you have been looking for. This place is all about mix and match. It offers fabrics at reasonable prices. From kalamkari to ikat, you'll get a collection of materials starting at INR 80 per metre. A visit to this shop will tell you about its popularity. It is always crowded with customers.

