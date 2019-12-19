This Farm House Near Vizag Is Where We Want To Escape This Weekend

The fact that this farmhouse is as simple as it can get but offers us awesome facilities like a private pool and fishing is what makes it awesome. Sign up for a lovely rural life by going fishing or feed birds. As if the stay smacked amidst lots of trees and greens isn't lovely enough, it has a flower garden and you can go for an organic farm exploration. We think this is where you're going to properly unwind because they've got a river nearby where you can read a book or gawk at nature by sitting on the riverbed. Take a morning stroll but don't miss out on equally magical sunsets too. The stay accommodates five people (fam time sorted), and the rooms are quite homely. There is a private pool that you can splash into or ask for a bonfire if it's getting too cold.