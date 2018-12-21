Did You Know You Could Spend A Night In A 200-Year-Old Jail In Telangana For INR 500?

The fact that it was built in 1796 during the Nizam era and has a proper heritage museum that one can explore makes it really awesome. When Sangareddy Jail opened its doors for this programme, a lot of history enthusiasts and curious individuals signed up for it. And we're not talking about Indians alone, as several international travelers check into the jail. The corridors of the prison are adorned with a handful of paintings that depict the crimes and punishments that were pervasive in India, Europe, and also the ones under the Indian Penal Code. Plus, there is a tiny store inside where you can purchase the products prepared by the prisoners.

When you finally choose to experience Feel The Jail, you'll be handed a prisoner's uniform, and for the next 24 hours, you're entirely cut off from the outside world. It isn't as bad as it sounds because we've heard that people understand the true value of freedom when they are inside. While you're there, you're served the same meals as that of prisoners like upma, roti, dal, rice, rasam, and more. Although you're not asked, you can indulge in some gardening and cleaning in the courtyard, and go back to your cell after dinner. The next morning you can check out but if you intend to quit the experience mid-way, you've got to pay INR 1,000 as a fine. But we're sure the ones who sign up for this, make the most of it. After all, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience (a cliche we don't regret using!).