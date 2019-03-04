This Flower Boutique Is Bringing Box Bouquets To Hyderabad & We've Got All The Deets

Looking every bit like a dream, we've been eyeing the box bouquets from Fiorella and now that it is in Hyderabad, we cannot wait to gift ourselves one. Or wait for bae to gift us one. Tulips, roses, peonies, hydrangeas or lilies — your choice of flowers are packed in boxes. These are shaped as circles, hearts, squares, and even alphabets. The acrylic and mirrored glass cube boxes scream elegance all over. And for those of you who fret over flowers wilting over a period of time, you might take an ecstatic backflip as Fiorella specialises in preserved roses. Yup, we're serious! And they last for about a year. Some of their other products include Forever Rose, Infinity Roses, gold-sprayed roses too.

Want to pair your flower bouquets with chocolates or champagne? Fiorella imports international fragrances, champagne, and premium chocolates from all across the world. The price range of the products starts at INR 1,400.