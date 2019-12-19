Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park

If you've been looking for a proper adventure park with activities like Free Fall, Ziplining, Zorbing, Rock Climbing and so much more under one roof, Flipside is where you must go. Whether you're looking for an adventure or sport, this adventure park caters to all your needs. We love how the park is divided into four sections — Adventure, Sport, Fun, and Food. The first thing that caught our eye is the adventure zone where you can race against your peers at Go Karting and try your luck at free fall or rock climbing. With plenty of rope courses, let's just say you can team up with your gang and play. Want to go beyond cricket and futsal? Archery and Dead Shot Shooting will give you the right adrenaline pump.

Fun Zone is where you can play paintball, lazy wheels (Freego), Bouncing Bubble (zorbing). Plus, it has a Tot Tank where activities are hosted for kids. This adventure park is easily one of the biggest in Hyderabad and the price range for each activity begins at INR 299 and can go upto INR 4,999.