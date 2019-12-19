Ping your squad and head over to Freakouts Adventure Zone inside the Botanical Gardens in Kondapur to enjoy the zip line, archery, gun shooting, and much more.
Get up Fellas! Check Out This Adventure Zone In Botanical Garden For Maximum Thrill
It's time to make that WhatsApp group and plan for an adventurous day out with your gang. This adventure zone was right under our nose all this while and we're here to debunk it. Freakouts Adventure Zone in Kondapur's Botanical Garden is a quick drive away from all the major areas in the city like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Necklace Road, etc, and has amazing outdoor activities to participate. Take a break from your monotonous lives and challenge your friends in zip lining, archery, gun shooting, high rope course, bungee jumping and many more adventures activities that will give you an adrenaline rush fo sho! Are you new to the drill? Don't worry, you'll be supervised by a trained professional at all times who will make sure you're safe.
Adventure junkies, it's go time!
As adventurous activities are exhilarating and tiring, make sure to carry ample water bottles to hydrate yourself.
