This Gift Store In Kondapur Has Awesome Drinking Board Games, Toys & Decor

They say gift shops are a blessing in disguise, and we agree too. Because we love gifting ourselves awesome. FU Collections is one such store that's full of surprises. We've passed by it many times but only when we stepped in that we realised there's more to it. Who's saying yay to drinking games? We sure are and with games like Drinking Roulette, Tic Tac Toe with shot glasses, Truth Or Dare, all our house parties are going to come alive. Wind chimes and hanging rope lights caught our attention, and if you've spotted these lights at cafes, now you know where to get them. At INR 1,200 a piece, these are quite a steal. We've spotted vintage hourglasses, binoculars, microscopes along with well-crafted clocks. From cycles to domes to wooden frames, the variety of clocks is amazing. All you need to do is figure out a corner to put up one. You cannot skip out on clay toys and Minion photo frames. If anything, these are the perfect gifts for our younger fam. Don't forget to check out quirky water tumblers, desk toys, and more home decor accents on your way out.