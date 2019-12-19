Sherwanis, Suits & Juttis: This Budget Store Will Make A Man Out Of Lads

This two storey store has casuals on one floor, and Indo-western outfits on the other. We browsed through their collection of T-shirts and casual shirts but weren't really impressed with the metallic colours and generic prints that it has. However, what did catch our eye were the sherwanis and juttis that will make you look ever so classy. Floral printed jackets to pull over a kurta, sherwanis with embroidered brocade, and Nawabi silk sherwanis for all the desi functions can be bought here. They come in edgy colours like royal blue, violet, deep red. You can also get a gentleman's clothing of a suit & tie and look dapper at a cocktail party or fancy dinner. The price for these Indo-western outfits is INR 5,000 upwards.

Look out for the juttis (and prevent them from getting stolen, if you're from the groom's gang) that are graceful and studded with stones to complete your look. We loved the cuts and the velvet insoles of these. Get shoes for your entire Mehendi squad this wedding season, as these shoes won't bite.