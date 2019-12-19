These Waterfalls Near Adilabad Are Worth Taking A Long Drive For

Need an escape from this scorching heat? Head over to this waterfall which draws in a huge number of travelers and voyagers, but only those who love exploring. Just 19 kilometers from Kuntala Waterfalls, this place is blessed with a scenic landscape as it's untouched by urbanisation. Famous among locals for being calm and beautiful, you can witness the water gushing down from a height of more than 100 feet and form a natural pool below. Yes, you can take a dip in the pool, if that's what you were wondering. What's more? Apart from the waterfall, there are also dense woods nearby for you to trek and camp. Now that sounds fun, right? The good thing about Gayatri Waterfall is that you can visit this place throughout the year as it doesn't narrow down or dry up during summers. This makes it an ideal spot to spend a day with your loved ones or your homies.

