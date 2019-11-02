Go, Cool It Off At These Hill Stations In South India

Located amidst the hills and valleys of the breathtaking Western Ghats, Coorg is a must-visit. This hill station has so much to offer, that you will honestly never get bored of it. Abbey Hills, Golden Temple, Dubare Elephant Camp, Madikeri Fort are some of the must-visit places. Adventure freaks, we have some good news for you! Go Quad Biking, hike to Raja’s seat, Jeep Safari at Kabbe Hills or Nishani Hills and River Rafting at Barapole are some fun stuff that you cannot miss.

