South India boasts of some stunning hill stations amidst glistening lakes and lush woods. With the temperatures soaring high and above, pack your bags and leave to these hill stations to relax, chill, and explore.
Go, Cool It Off At These Hill Stations In South India
Munnar
Munnar has to top your bucket list. Located in the Idukki district of Kerala, it is considered to be one of the most beautiful hill stations in South India, with its rich green fields, tea and spice plantations, and carpets of pine and oak trees. A trip to Echo Point, Kundala Lake, Pallivasal, and Rose Garden with the refreshing aroma of tea is exactly what will make your heart happy.
Ooty
A perfect family holiday destination, Ooty located near Coimbatore, is also known as the Queen of Hill Stations. The Avalanche Lake, Doddabetta, Pykara Lake Boating are a must-visit when you are in Ooty. Don’t forget to ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Ooty Toy Train) which gives you a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty from Mettupalayam to Ooty.
Araku Valley
Our very own Araku Valley makes it to the list. Lush landscapes, pleasant weather and aroma of rich coffee — anything better than what Araku has to offer? Borra Caves, Chaparai, Tribal Museum, Katiki waterfalls are must-visit. And don’t forget to try the famous — Bongulo Chicken, a tribal dish, cooked in Bamboo. Yum!
Matanga
Served as the last capital of the Vijayanagara Kingdom, Matanga is known for its historic ruins. This hill station is an abode for iconic temples and stations. Visit the monuments at Hampi, Achyutaraya Temple, Elephant Stables, Lotus Mahal and Statue of Ugra Narasimha. Also, visit the Hampi Utsav held every year in the city.
Gavi
Gavi is one of its kind in the country. It is located deep inside the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. It forms a part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve which makes camping absolute fun here. You can also trek to Pullumedu Peak or hike to Meenar. Don’t forget to make a splash in the Neer Veezcha Waterfalls too. Gavi is a hidden gem that will leave you awestruck with its nature and wildlife.
Coorg
Located amidst the hills and valleys of the breathtaking Western Ghats, Coorg is a must-visit. This hill station has so much to offer, that you will honestly never get bored of it. Abbey Hills, Golden Temple, Dubare Elephant Camp, Madikeri Fort are some of the must-visit places. Adventure freaks, we have some good news for you! Go Quad Biking, hike to Raja’s seat, Jeep Safari at Kabbe Hills or Nishani Hills and River Rafting at Barapole are some fun stuff that you cannot miss.
