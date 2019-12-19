This Microbrewery In Gachibowli Has A Hip Stay & We're Going Like Whaaaaa

The fact that you can sip on craft beer at Over The Moon at Hotel Mint OTM is what makes it awesome. If you're an OTM fanatic, we know you're taking an eclectic backflip. Talking about the sweet (errmm..suite) details, all the rooms are bold and beautiful. By which, we mean, OTM has not compromised on decor accents like wall art, lamp shades (shaped like a shoe), and colours. For those of you who can never get enough photographs in hotel rooms, you've hit a jackpot! Make those Instagram influencer posts ready, but don't forget to tuck into a continental breakfast too. For now, they've got three types of rooms — Superior, Standard, and Executive, which cost you anywhere between INR 4,300 to INR 5,500.

The rooms and the lobby do remind you of OTM, and that's where you should head to next. For fine craft beer awaits you. Cannot escape city life but want an escape? It cannot get better than this, fam!