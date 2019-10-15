Hussain Sagar Now Has An Art Installation Made From Upcycled Plastic

The previous week was phenomenal in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Design Week (a part of World Design Week) brought home immersive talk, workshops, and art installations. From Ruchika Sachdeva (of Bodice) to Tim Kobe, this design week pulled in brilliant talks. The art installations are much talked about and a particular one made from upcycled plastic at Hussain Sagar is all set to make Hyderabad great (again). Around 3,00,000 plastic bottles have been used to make this art installation, which is the brainchild of Daku — an anonymous Indian artist. This showcase was presented by St+Art India Foundation in association with Show Boat Production, India Design Forum and Government of Telangana.

We haven't even gotten to the coolest part about this installation. Designed as a question mark, this installation generates energy through solar power. It comes alive in the night as it lights up. And that's when we recommend you check it out. We know we've all cringed looking at Hussain Sagar (thanks to the stench and floating plastic) but now we have a reason to look up and contribute to the world. Perhaps this installation is the only nod we've needed to say no to single-use plastics.