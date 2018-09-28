Readers, This Book Club Meets Once A Month & We're Giving You All The Deets

When Sagar realised there's far too much to read and that he must absolutely interact with other readers in the city, he started a book club. At Phoenix Arena's library, the club meets every third Sunday of the month; they discuss the books they're reading but also host book exchange meetups. Fancy gifting someone your favourite book by Haruki Murakami or cannot wait to jump into someone else's literary world? This is your chance. This 2-hour meetup is filled with dramatic discussions on books, and readers are entirely free to share reviews on their latest reads.

Whether you're interested in discovering writers or readers you haven't read or just want to have profound conversations with your fellow readers, join this club. We totally are. Because we've got loads to talk about our favourite fictional characters.